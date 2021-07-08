LawCall
Anniston organization offers grant opportunities for home repair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of volunteers is working with the city of Anniston to distribute grants to residents whose homes are in need of repair.

According to the The Anniston Changers, the Home Repair Grant will focus on covering residential repairs that correct a health or safety hazard up to $1,000.

Residents must meet the following three requirements to be eligible for the grant:

  • Own a home within the Anniston, AL corporate city limits (refer to city map of corporate city limits, link to map: https://rb.gy/knwmuc
  • Are either over 60, or mentally or physically disabled, or low income
  • Application must be for residential property that you own and occupy as your primary residence.

Applications are due by August 1.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

