LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALEA investigates 10 fatalities over 2021 Fourth of July weekend

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ten people died on Alabama’s roadways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend according to the The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The holiday weekend officially began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday July, 2 and ended at midnight, Monday July 5. During that time, 10 fatal crashes were investigated in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties.

According to ALEA, 5 of the 10 people killed were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

State troopers work to keep motorists safe on both the roads and the water ways and for the second major holiday weekend in a row, there were zero fatal boating or non-boating incidents.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers. This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As more Alabama citizens continue to travel to and from their summertime destinations, we will continue to develop and implement effective strategies...in order to reduce crashes and save lives.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Matthew Wilcox.
B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Latest News

Roofs damaged
Fultondale Village has roof replacement plan 6 months after tornado
Lacandra Evette Barlow
Off-duty Birmingham police officer arrested and charged for DUI
Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it