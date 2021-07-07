LawCall
Wedding dress dream fulfilled for 94-year-old woman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lifelong dream was fulfilled for a 94-year-old woman.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker has always wanted to wear a wedding dress, but never had a traditional wedding.

Her dream recently came true!

“My 94-year-young granny never had a traditional wedding, so she told my cousin that she wanted to try on wedding dresses. Well my cousin made it happen! It was absolutely beautiful! She was a beautiful ‘bride!’ Y’all better create moments and memories with your people. I’m so glad that I was there to witness this!” Said Tucker’s granddaughter Angela Strozier.

