UAB concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, a top UAB infectious disease doctor issued a word of warning about COVID-19 as the hospital sees increasing numbers of people with the coronavirus.

On June 25, UAB had five active COVID cases. That was the lowest since March of last year. But in less than ten days that number had increased to 24 on July 4.

“We are seeing this nationwide. If you look at the overall tally for new cases in the country, they are up from a single to double percentage,” Dr. Jenanne Marrazzo, UAB Infectious Diseases said.

Marrrazzo attributed the case increase to large number of people who are not vaccinated in the country and here in Alabama. While these numbers are way below their highs in January, Marrazzo would point out they are not testing as much as they have in the past so those numbers could be even higher.

“Hospitalizations are increasing exactly as before. First we see the number of cases going up. Then you saw hospitalizations going up and then unfortunately you are going to see more deaths,” Marrazzo said.

The CDC is now reporting the Delta variant is the dominate virus in the country and continues to spread in Alabama because it is more infectious than COVID-19 and can infect an unvaccinated person in a room in about five seconds.

“That is pretty frightening and largely explained by the fact the Delta variance increased strength is the ability to infect people,” Marrazzo said.

Marrazzo said the benefits of vaccinations according to most studies still outweigh the negatives.

The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J work well against the vaccine. The trick is getting more people to get shot, especially young people.

