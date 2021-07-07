LawCall
Two-vehicle wreck closes I-65 N near Shelby/Chilton county line

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say Interstate 65 northbound is currently closed near the Shelby and Chilton county line around mile marker 226 after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says there were 4 people who were transported for treatment of injuries - one by air and three by ambulance.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

