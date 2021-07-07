LawCall
Percent of positive cases of COVID-19 up in some areas

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s one stat that health experts have said throughout the pandemic to keep an eye on, the percentage of positive cases.

It’s a stat that lets you get a really clear picture of a given area, from the state all the way down to a city.

With 75,000 tests administered in the past two weeks alone in Alabama, roughly 2,000 have come back positive, which gives us a 3.8 percent positive case rate.

The goal has always been to be under 5 percent, so we are in that range statewide. But, we had been sitting at 3 percent positive just a couple weeks ago and it’s the first time we’ve seen an increase of almost a point since Christmas when cases were much worse.

Mainstreet Urgent Care is looking at smaller communities like Selma closely, which has a 6 percent positive rate this week.

“We have seen an uptick in cases in the past seven days, there were weeks we went without any cases at all and if we did it was 2, 3, 4 cases, but in the past seven days we’ve had six positives,” said Becky Stewart at Mainstreet Urgent Care.

The ADPH risk indicator map lists percent positives statewide which is why you’re seeing more red counties like Dallas County where Selma is.

