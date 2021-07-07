LawCall
Non-profit offering free meals to families at Chelsea Public Library

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A non-profit in Shelby County is offering food assistance to families who need additional support this summer.

The non-profit Matthew 25:35 Outreach Organization is behind the No Child Hungry meal program. It has given out about 300 meals in the last four weeks at Chelsea’s Public Library. Organizers say the outreach has turned into a year-round effort, and they extended pick-up days two twice a week to accommodate community needs.

People can pick up food boxes with meals for the entire week, as well as snacks. They also provide toiletries and baby supplies, like diapers and wipes, for families. You don’t have to register to get help, but organizers do ask that you complete an allergy form to make sure they have supplies to accommodate your family’s needs.

“It started off just for kids, but we extended it to parents too because everyone needs to eat. And we thought that would be a burden off the parent,” said Meyoka Carmichael, Director of Matthew 25:35 Outreach Organization.

The pick-up time is from 12-2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday at Chelsea Public Library.

