Jefferson Co. sees COVID cases more than double since June

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department shared a concerning update Wednesday: COVID cases have more than doubled since June.

Jefferson County went from 90 cases the week of June 13th up to 190 cases the week of June 27th.

Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said the reason could be a combination of things: the more contagious Delta variant and the low vaccination rate in the county and state.

Right now, 35.3% of Jefferson County residents are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Wilson said he knows a small number of people are adamantly against the vaccine, but had this message for people who are still on the fence: “We’re concerned about you, we’re concerned about all of us. So now is the time to roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated if you’ve been waiting. Hundreds of millions of people have received the vaccine now worldwide and we’ve not seen any major problems with it. The major problems are from getting COVID-19. The risk is much greater from the disease than it is from the vaccine.”

Dr. Wilson said they’ve been hearing as many as 5,000 people in Alabama have gotten COVID-19 twice.

He said even if you’ve gotten the virus, you need to get the vaccine because it will provide even more protection.

