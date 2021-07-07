LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 62nd Street in Fairfield to investigate calls of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Police say they arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles in the area had been struck by gunfire. After further investigation, deputies were unable to find any victims who had been injured, only property damage.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies received additional information that there was a victim of the shooting who was dead. Police say the information advised that the victim was located near an abandoned house.

Deputies say they returned to the area and began a search. They located a 16-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and request that anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. An anonymous tip may also be given on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said, “It is important that the community come forward with information so that justice can be served for this young man’s family. We want to get those responsible for this crime off the streets of Jefferson County.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Matthew Wilcox.
B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Latest News

A special called meeting will be held to discuss the flooding damage in Northport
Northport city leaders approve $500K for storm damage repairs
Dunnam's Private School fire.
BFD: ‘Suspicious’ fire at Dunnam’s Private School under investigation
The largest sporting event since the '96 Olympics will be here before we know it. There’s a lot...
One-year away from World Games 2022
Reporting sexual abuse
FREE resources to report rape and get support