Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 62nd Street in Fairfield to investigate calls of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Police say they arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles in the area had been struck by gunfire. After further investigation, deputies were unable to find any victims who had been injured, only property damage.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies received additional information that there was a victim of the shooting who was dead. Police say the information advised that the victim was located near an abandoned house.

Deputies say they returned to the area and began a search. They located a 16-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and request that anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. An anonymous tip may also be given on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said, “It is important that the community come forward with information so that justice can be served for this young man’s family. We want to get those responsible for this crime off the streets of Jefferson County.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.