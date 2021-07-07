High school football combine to be held at Legion Field July 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school athletes have an opportunity to showcase their talents to college coaches and scouts.

The Magic City Showcase Football Combine is July 31 at Legion Field.

Check in begins at 8 a.m. and the combine is free. Students must sign-up here.

Coaches, spectators, and volunteers must register online here to attend.

“I’d like to thank the Park Board for their work, along with my colleagues on the Council, for their work to ensure this combine opens to door for our student athletes to continue their careers at the next level,” Councilor Clint Woods said.

