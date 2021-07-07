LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

High school football combine to be held at Legion Field July 31

The Magic City Showcase Football Combine is July 31 at Legion Field.
The Magic City Showcase Football Combine is July 31 at Legion Field.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school athletes have an opportunity to showcase their talents to college coaches and scouts.

The Magic City Showcase Football Combine is July 31 at Legion Field.

Check in begins at 8 a.m. and the combine is free. Students must sign-up here.

Coaches, spectators, and volunteers must register online here to attend.

“I’d like to thank the Park Board for their work, along with my colleagues on the Council, for their work to ensure this combine opens to door for our student athletes to continue their careers at the next level,” Councilor Clint Woods said.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Matthew Wilcox.
B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Latest News

A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument
Two-vehicle wreck closes I-65 N near Shelby/Chilton county line
The crash happened on Greene County 131, approximately one mile north of Eutaw.
Greene Co. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday
The single-vehicle crash happened on Eastaboga Road around 8:55 p.m.
Childersburg teen killed when truck hits mailbox