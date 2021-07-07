Greene Co. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday killed a woman from Eutaw.
Troopers say the crash happened when a 2001 Lincoln Town Car driven by Latarius Katrice Lewis, 41, collided with a 2008 Suzuki SX4 driven by Nykearia Kyunna Pearson, 20, of Tuscaloosa.
Lewis died at the scene.
Pearson was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on Greene County 131, approximately one mile north of Eutaw.
State Troopers are investigating.
