FREE resources to report rape and get support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Statistics show that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. 9 out of 10 are women, and the majority go unreported, according to RAINN.

Add in the perpetrator being a person of authority, and the odds of a victim coming forward is even less favorable.

Dr. Patricia Speck with the UAB school of Nursing said seeking help from advocates, before going to police, can help the victim navigate the difficult process.

“There are things that the supportive environment, before reporting, can provide it to assist the person who needs to make these decisions that are best for themselves. Not for the system and certainly not for the person who choose to do the crime against them,” Dr. Patricia Speck said.

The resources available to victims can be quickly accessed by phone.

Locally, there’s One Place; a collaboration between the district attorney’s office, the police department, the YWCA, and the Crisis Center. They help streamline the process from reporting to conviction.

Another option is the Crisis Center; a confidential, FREE, 24 hour resource with counselors and healthcare providers.

Then, there’s RAINN; a resource that will provide help anywhere in the country.

“If they were raped, stay in Florida, and they come home, then what do they do? It’s important to know what those resources are,” Speck said.

Speck explained laws and advocacy groups have empowered victims to seek justice, no matter who the perpetrator is. She said victims are keeping evidence in paper bags to preserve it. And, it is admissible in court.

Reporting a sexual assault as soon as possible is helpful, but Speck says not all is lost, if you wait.

“In women who are of reproductive age, we can find the DNA in these women, are you ready, and 65% of them, in nine days,” Dr. Patricia Speck said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault contact the options below:

The Crisis Center (205) 323-7273

One Place (205) 453-7261

RAINN 800.656.4673

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.