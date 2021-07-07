FIRST ALERT: Showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It’s a wet start to the day for parts of Central Alabama. We have been watching a cluster of showers with some embedded thunderstorms moving to the north over the past couple of hours on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. We are also watching scattered showers develop along the Mississippi and Alabama border. A little disturbance to our southwest is responsible for our rainy start to the day. Just allow some extra time to get to your destination as the roadways will remain wet. Temperatures remain very warm this morning with most of us in the lower 70s. It remains muggy and we can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots before 9 a.m. We will likely stay cloudy today with off and on showers and storms at any point during the day. The best coverage for showers and storms today will remain along and west of I-65. Models hint that more showers and storms could develop east of I-65 as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance today is up to 70 percent. Main threats this afternoon will be locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some lightning. With cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will remain below average. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Rain Chances Continue Thursday into Friday: We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers tonight and into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with another round of showers and storms developing later in the day. Temperatures will remain below average tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance tomorrow will be around 60 percent. Main threats for the next several days will be locally heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Friday will end up similar to Thursday with a 60 percent chance for showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the small chance to dry out a little by this weekend. Models are lowering our rain chances a little on Saturday. I think storm chances will be isolated Saturday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. With a little more sunshine expected Saturday, temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the mid 90s. Sunday’s rain chance will go up a little at 40 percent, but it won’t be a washout. Highs approaching 90°F Sunday afternoon. You’ll likely have several opportunities to enjoy the outdoors rain-free. Just monitor the First Alert app as it will notify you if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors.

Next Week: Models are hinting we could see a weak cold front move through Central Alabama early next week. It will likely result in higher rain chances for next Monday. Temperatures could cool a little into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll hold on to a 40 percent chance for scattered storms next Tuesday and Wednesday. The typical summertime pattern looks to continue for the mid-July.

Potential Rainfall: Rain could be heavy in some spots over the next couple of days. Overall, most locations will end up with 1-3 inches of rainfall over the next five to seven days. Some tropical downpours are possible today and tomorrow, and I can’t rule out rainfall totals greater than 3″ in isolated spots. Flash flooding is low, but I can’t rule it out since we’ve seen so much rainfall over the past couple of months.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa briefly became a hurricane yesterday evening, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm thanks to dry air and wind shear impacting the center of circulation. Elsa is producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even isolated tornadoes across the Florida Peninsula this morning. It will likely make landfall later today and spread heavy rain into parts of southeast Georgia by this evening. It will curve to the northeast and impact the Carolinas tomorrow. Elsa will not have any direct impacts on our weather. It will continue to produce a high rip current threat along the Alabama Gulf Coast through tomorrow. Plan for a moderate rip current threat to continue this weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

