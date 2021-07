CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walmart employee is spreading joy through dancing!

Maye Hayes says she wants children to be comfortable and happy while parents are checking out items.

“What I try to bring to my job is happiness and love. I love all the kids … I am the hostess with the mostess,” said Hayes.

We agree! Keep on dancing!

