LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dr. Wilson reacts to first day of no emergency health orders

(WAVE 3 News)
By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the first day in well over a year, that there is no emergency health order or restriction in place in Alabama.

The Safer at Home Emergency Health Order expired at midnight on Tuesday.

“Things have settled down considerably. We are not in the crisis mode we were,” Dr. Mark Wilson, JCDH said.

Still Alabama doctors want the public to continue to take precaution, especially if they are not vaccinated.

“In the last two weeks we have seen a doubling of cases from one week to the next. We are concerned. While the numbers are not as big as when we had the big winter surge, it’s not a good sign it’s going up,” Wilson said

Wilson says low vaccination rates and the Delta variant, which is more contagious, could cause a major threat to the health of the county. He assures a return to health restrictions for people and businesses could occur in Jefferson County, if those numbers continue to climb.

“There is still a possibility we could have a combination of flu and a resurgence of COVID or something like that that could us back in a bad situation. I’m concerned about hospitals,” Dr. Wilson said.

Wilson says he doesn’t want to see a return to restrictions. But he has authority under the law o enact them and doesn’t need Governor Ivey’s approval. He says vaccines are effective and safe against COVID and the known variants.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Matthew Wilcox.
B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Latest News

It’s been nearly two weeks since a beachfront condominium complex collapsed in the Miami suburb...
Temple Beth-El leaders say they will stand with family of missing Tuscaloosa doctor
LifeSouth says its blood supply in Alabama is critically low.
Blood donations needed as supply runs low in Birmingham
Jefferson Co. sees COVID cases more than double since June
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about the long-term side effects from COVID vaccines
Concerns about increasing number of COVID hospitalizations
UAB concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases