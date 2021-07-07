Dr. Wilson reacts to first day of no emergency health orders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the first day in well over a year, that there is no emergency health order or restriction in place in Alabama.

The Safer at Home Emergency Health Order expired at midnight on Tuesday.

“Things have settled down considerably. We are not in the crisis mode we were,” Dr. Mark Wilson, JCDH said.

Still Alabama doctors want the public to continue to take precaution, especially if they are not vaccinated.

“In the last two weeks we have seen a doubling of cases from one week to the next. We are concerned. While the numbers are not as big as when we had the big winter surge, it’s not a good sign it’s going up,” Wilson said

Wilson says low vaccination rates and the Delta variant, which is more contagious, could cause a major threat to the health of the county. He assures a return to health restrictions for people and businesses could occur in Jefferson County, if those numbers continue to climb.

“There is still a possibility we could have a combination of flu and a resurgence of COVID or something like that that could us back in a bad situation. I’m concerned about hospitals,” Dr. Wilson said.

Wilson says he doesn’t want to see a return to restrictions. But he has authority under the law o enact them and doesn’t need Governor Ivey’s approval. He says vaccines are effective and safe against COVID and the known variants.

