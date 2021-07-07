Do this before meeting an online date in-person

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police asked any woman who may have been sexually violated by a now former Birmingham police officer to come forward.

Detectives said Matthew Wilcox drugged a woman he met online, and they’re charging him with rape.

Wilcox’s former boss said there may be more victims.

“We know this was done in popular dating websites, it’s been brought to our attention, at least 2 very popular dating websites, and he met with multiple women on those sites,” BPD Chief Patrick Smith said.

That leads us to a question many may be wondering when they hear cases like this: How safe is online dating and what steps should you take to protect yourself?

We’ve heard the stories of people being taken advantage of while online dating.

Deputy District Attorney for Jefferson County, Ellie Friedman, said there are things you can do to protect yourself.

“You match with someone. You’re interested in meeting them. The first step, is to do your research. Is there anything they told you that you can verify? Like their job, or their name, do they have other social media accounts,” Ellie Friedmane said.

She advised that if you decide to meet someone in-person, make sure a family member or friend knows who the date is and where you’re going.

Pick a neutral, public place, never at their house, and drive your own car.

Also, be sure to pay attention to your date’s mannerisms and how they make you feel.

“Encouraging you to do something that you’re uncomfortable with. If you said a boundary and that boundary is crossed. Like, I don’t want another drink, and they are pressuring you. Or, I don’t want to go to that location, and they’re pressuring you. I would say your gut feeling is going to be right,” Friedmane said.

Group dates are also an option, according to Friedman who said video chats and phone calls also help you become familiar with a person before meeting in person.

