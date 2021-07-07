COVID testing demand tilting back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Finding a place to get tested for COVID- 19 is a little more challenging these days as efforts shifted toward giving out vaccines.

There have been almost 75,000 COVID-19 tests administered in the past two weeks finding roughly 2,000 cases of the virus statewide.

Jefferson County’s Department of Health offers a list of locations offering tests for those who need them, which includes Mainstreet Urgent Care.

“We had been testing about 200 people a day company wide and then in June that significantly dropped down to 20 tests per day,” said Becky Stewart with Mainstreet Urgent Care.

With more people traveling and as more concerns arise about the Delta variant, they are seeing that number tick back up.

“In the last week we’ve seen that jump back up to about 50,” said Stewart.

The state health department tells me they refer people to places like Mainstreet Urgent Care, but will help people get tested if they have no other options, and that’s done on a case by case basis.

Urgent cares do expect to see more people come in for tests before school starts.

“We do expect demand for testing to continue to increase especially after the Fourth of July holiday and as more people are testing positive for the Delta variant,” Stewart said.

She says their confirmed cases recently have all been in unvaccinated patients. Most urgent cares will take patients as a walk-in to be tested or you can certainly call ahead.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.