Childersburg teen killed when truck hits mailbox

The single-vehicle crash happened on Eastaboga Road around 8:55 p.m.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Eastaboga Road around 8:55 p.m.(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Childersburg teenager died July 6 when the truck they were a passenger in left the road and hit a mailbox.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Eastaboga Road around 8:55 p.m.

Authorities say another teen was driving the 2005 GMC Canyon. That teen was taken to Children’s of Alabama for treatment.

The teenager who died was not using a seat belt, according to Troopers.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

