Blood donations needed as supply runs low in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers say they are in emergency need with less than a day’s supply of blood currently available.

Cindy Peek with LifeSouth said all blood types are needed for donation and blood donations stay local, going to hospitals in central Alabama like UAB, Childrens of Alabama, the Birmingham VA, and DCH in Tuscaloosa.

The LifeSouth Birmingham Donor Center is open seven days a week at 396 W Oxmoor Road. They also have a Tuscaloosa pop-up location currently in Midtown Village, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E, Suite 220.

You can find more details and the location of their blood mobiles by visiting their website or calling 888-795-2707.

