B’ham non-profit seeks donated school supplies for kids in need

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit organization is now accepting donations to make sure homeless and under-served kids in Alabama have the supplies they need for a successful school year.

Doris Phillips, the COO of Lake Homes Realty grew up in poverty in Birmingham and said she remembers how humiliated she felt not having a pencil and paper.

She said she never wanted any kid to feel the way she did.

Phillips started The Circle of Love Foundation in 2004. Since then, she’s helped thousands of kids in shelters around Alabama.

She buys the backpacks, and people can sponsor a child by purchasing items that are on the child’s school’s list.

“Education is the only out,” said Phillips. “And if you cannot go to school and feel normal, and I’m not saying excessive, just normal, ordinary. Then you can be comfortable to sit there and learn and not have your brain on what these other kids are thinking about you. It’s their only opportunity to break the chains.”

Phillips said the supplies to fill a backpack are about $75.

Click here to donate funds and supplies, or to sign up to sponsor a child.

