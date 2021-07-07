Animal shelters are overcrowded across east Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal shelters are dealing with a summer surge of intakes and a slow down in adoptions. The overcrowding is being felt across East Alabama.

Animal shelters say many people aren’t aware of what all goes into owning a pet before they purchase one. That’s why so many end up in shelters.

From proper vaccinations to medications and knowing when to get your pet spayed or neutered. Heather Wilson, director of League for Animal Welfare, says there are resources available for pet owners in Calhoun County.

“The Snip-It Ticket program offered through the Calhoun County Commissioners office,” says Wilson. “They go down talk to the commissioners and get a snip it ticket to help cover the cost of their spay and neuter.”

Wilson says they are one of the only shelters in the county with a no kill policy. That paired with the lack of people adopting right now is an issue for the facility. They are currently at capacity with 43 dogs and over 100 cats.

“Kittens can have babies starting at 6 months of age. That’s when they have their first heat cycle,” says Wilson. “They can begin to be pregnant at 6 months of age. Which means the mama cats are having babies and the babies are having babies. Then those babies are having babies.”

The League of Animal Welfare is a nonprofit organization. Wilson says they need the public’s help with adoptions. But donations from the community can help with their overcrowding.

“We do not get any funding from government, state, local. Nothing of that nature,” says Wilson. “We don’t euthanize if there’s behavioral issues. We do not none of that. We work to rehabilitate the animal. We have to keep up the power and the water and those type things as well.”

Wilson says if one person would fix one cat or one dog that would help cut the overpopulation in animal shelters.

The League of Animal Welfare has upcoming fundraising events you can learn more here https://www.facebook.com/TheLeague4AnimalWelfare/ or by calling 256-238-0380. For more information on the Snip-It Ticket program visit, https://www.calhouncounty.org/animal/snipit.html.

