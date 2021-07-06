World Games 2022 tickets on sale starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for the World Games in Birmingham go on sale starting Wednesday. The games begin on July 7, 2022.

The World Games are an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

You can buy tickets through the World Games website.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers says you should buy tickets early because some events will sell out in a hurry.

