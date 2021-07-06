LawCall
World Games 2022 tickets on sale starting Wednesday

World Games.
World Games.(Source: World Games 2021)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for the World Games in Birmingham go on sale starting Wednesday. The games begin on July 7, 2022.

The World Games are an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

You can buy tickets through the World Games website.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers says you should buy tickets early because some events will sell out in a hurry.

