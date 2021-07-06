Woman killed in Northport car crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash around 6:10 p.m. on Monday claimed the life of a Northport woman.

Police say the crash occurred when a 2007 Volvo XC90 driven by 35-year-old Anna Dalrymple of Northport collided head-on with a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by 36-year-old Audra Mary Rogers, also of Northport.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Dalrymple and her passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near the 212 mile marker, approximately 10 miles north of Northport.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

