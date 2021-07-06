Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on 4th Avenue South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Saturday around 9:50 p.m., officials say.

The Jefferson County coroner has identified the woman as 58-year-old Judy McCloud Teasley.

Teasley was transported to hospital where she died early Monday morning, according to the coroner.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding Teasley’s death.

