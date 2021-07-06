WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News announced today that Wes Wyatt will lead the WBRC First Alert Weather team as the new Chief Meteorologist. The announcement follows the recent news that J-P Dice will be leaving WBRC to pursue a career in aviation.

“It is truly an honor to assume the role of Chief Meteorologist at WBRC FOX6 News. I grew up watching this station and have had the opportunity of serving our viewers for more than a decade,” Wyatt said. “Our team is a family and, together, we will continue our tradition of being the First to Alert on Alabama’s severe weather events, delivering the most accurate daily forecast, and providing viewers with weather information to keep their families safe.”

Wes has served as WBRC’s weekend meteorologist and primary back-up to current Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice since 2010.

“Wes is one of the best severe weather meteorologists in the country. Together, we have covered some of the worst weather in the history of our state. Wes has the passion, education, and experience to lead Alabama’s largest television weather team. Plus, he is one of the finest people you could ever meet. I’m proud to call him a friend and wish him well as WBRC’s next Chief Meteorologist,” said Dice.

Wes is from Tuscaloosa, so he is no stranger to Alabama’s always changing weather. He came to WBRC from WVUA-TV where he served as Chief Meteorologist for seven years. Wes also served as an adjunct instructor of Broadcast Meteorology at The University of Alabama. Prior to joining WVUA, Wes served as Chief Meteorologist for WTOK in Meridian, MS.

“Wes is an Alabama native and is an expert on Alabama weather. He takes great pride in both his work and his responsibility to keep our viewers safe and well informed. He is a calm and reassuring voice when our weather has been at its worst. I appreciate his expertise and look forward to his leadership of the best weather team,” said WBRC Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston.

Shannon Isbell, WBRC News Director, added, “It gives me peace of mind to have Wes leading our weather team. He has earned the trust of our viewers by shepherding them through serious weather events. His experience and knowledge of the market are invaluable.”

Wes has a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University and a Master of Science degree in Geography from the University of Alabama. He holds the American Meteorological Societies Certified Meteorologist Seal and the National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

Wes is on the National Weather Association Seal Committee where he evaluates meteorologists from around the country. He’s a recipient of an honorary resolution #767 from the State of Alabama House of Representatives for his severe weather coverage in West Alabama. He was also named best weather anchor by the Associated Press in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, and 2015.

Wes will tell you that sharing his passion for weather is what he enjoys most. For over two decades, he has helped train and mentor many meteorologists in the region. He also spends a great deal of time in the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker, conducting weather education visits throughout the community.

Wes will assume his new role on air starting Monday, July 26, 2021.

