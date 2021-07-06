LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa student makes history after being picked for international summit

Young will join 49 students from around the world to craft solutions to help provide ways to...
Young will join 49 students from around the world to craft solutions to help provide ways to tackle global challenges.(WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time ever, a student in Tuscaloosa has been chosen to participate in a world famous international youth summit that will be held virtually next month.

The student selected to take part in the 2021 Sister Cities International Youth Leadership Summit is Paul W. Bryant High School rising senior, Maya Young.

Young will join 49 students from around the world to craft solutions to help provide ways to tackle global challenges. This year’s theme, “Solving Today’s Problems to Build a Better Tomorrow,” will encourage youth from across the world to examine the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

From there, they are asked to develop methods communities may implement to improve the everyday lives of people living there. Young recently started Bryant High School Young Mentors to tutor students at local elementary schools. She also runs cross country for the school’s track team and sings in the Alabama Choir School.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Fultondale home invasion
UPDATE: Man killed in Fultondale home invasion identified
The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Valencia Renea Leslie
Woman killed in Birmingham after crashing into construction equipment
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Marquis Demetruis Cottingham of...
Man killed when vehicle hit by freight train
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Latest News

Woman killed in Northport car crash
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Morgan Co. coroner identifies man found in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation.
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist