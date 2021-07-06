Tuscaloosa student makes history after being picked for international summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time ever, a student in Tuscaloosa has been chosen to participate in a world famous international youth summit that will be held virtually next month.

The student selected to take part in the 2021 Sister Cities International Youth Leadership Summit is Paul W. Bryant High School rising senior, Maya Young.

Young will join 49 students from around the world to craft solutions to help provide ways to tackle global challenges. This year’s theme, “Solving Today’s Problems to Build a Better Tomorrow,” will encourage youth from across the world to examine the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

From there, they are asked to develop methods communities may implement to improve the everyday lives of people living there. Young recently started Bryant High School Young Mentors to tutor students at local elementary schools. She also runs cross country for the school’s track team and sings in the Alabama Choir School.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.