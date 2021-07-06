Special called flood damage meeting in Northport set for Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Northport’s Special Called Public Involvement Meeting about flood damage starts at 1:30 pm Tuesday at Northport City hall after the 12 p.m. city council meeting.

The city administrator, mayor, city council, and EMA will be there to answer any questions. More money around the $250,000 mark could be approved from the city to help with flood damage repairs caused by Tropical Storm Claudette. There’s a long list they’ll review in the meeting of where immediate repairs are needed.

Northport’s administrator said they’re undergoing individual structure assessments to determine if it’s in a floodway and if each property can be saved and brought up to zoning code or not. “We know that there is a humanitarian need of how quickly people can move and change and respond to the needs within the community itself. We are trying to be thoughtful and give grace and work with the individual tenants,” said Glenda Webb, Northport City Administrator.

Previously Northport’s City Council voted to set aside $750,000 for flood repairs and Tuesday they could vote to allot more money for that.

Friday, Alabama EMA state crews from Clanton assessed flood damage starting in Northport, then they made their way to the rest of Tuscaloosa County. The state does a visual validation report to verify damages or find additional damages.

State crews said they should be back sometime this week to deal with the public infrastructure side of things, since it was strictly residential damage they reviewed for possible FEMA help Friday. “What we are doing out here is just one little piece of hopefully assistance that we will be able to get to them to help them with their recovery. The citizens are supported. We like when there’s federal assistance to help them, but that’s not always the case, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to get some type of help,” said Lisa Castaldo State individual assistance officer.

A determination on a possible recommendation for federal assistance could take about 30 days if approved before it reaches Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

