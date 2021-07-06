LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Man killed in Fultondale home invasion
UPDATE: Man killed in Fultondale home invasion identified
The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Valencia Renea Leslie
Woman killed in Birmingham after crashing into construction equipment
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Marquis Demetruis Cottingham of...
Man killed when vehicle hit by freight train

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID Emergency Health Order expires Tuesday night
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Fourth of July gatherings could help spread COVID-19 delta variant
Birmingham City Hall
Birmingham City Council not ready for vote on COVID money
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team