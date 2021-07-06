Midfield man killed after vehicle crashes into freight train in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Midfield man has died after crashing into a freight train Monday night in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man David Eugene Hester. He was 65.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Pearson Avenue SW at 15th Street SW.

Hester was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.

Birmingham police are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.