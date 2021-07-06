LawCall
Midfield man killed after vehicle crashes into freight train in Birmingham

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man David Eugene Hester. He was 65.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man David Eugene Hester. He was 65.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Midfield man has died after crashing into a freight train Monday night in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man David Eugene Hester. He was 65.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Pearson Avenue SW at 15th Street SW.

Hester was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.

Birmingham police are investigating the accident.

