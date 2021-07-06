Midfield man killed after vehicle crashes into freight train in Birmingham
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Midfield man has died after crashing into a freight train Monday night in Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man David Eugene Hester. He was 65.
The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Pearson Avenue SW at 15th Street SW.
Hester was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.
Birmingham police are investigating the accident.
