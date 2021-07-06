LawCall
Lassiter Mountain Apartment tenants upset about garbage around dumpsters

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Fultondale tenants are complaining about trash piling up near a dumpster at their apartment complex.

They said the garbage has been there for several months, and despite their many requests, no one came to clean it up until today.

Tenants at Lassiter Mountain Apartments in Fultondale said trash from the two dumpsters gets emptied regularly, but they said garbage that has accumulated around the dumpsters has been sitting there since January or February.

Kathryn Teegarden said that’s one of many problems she faced when she rented from Lassiter Mountain.

She said things had gotten so bad there, she made the tough decision to break her lease and move. Another tenant who did not want to be on camera said she could smell the garbage from her porch. She said she’s been emailing and complaining that the pile is attracting raccoons and rats, not to mention the countless flies and maggots.

It’s unclear if the garbage is falling out of overflowing dumpsters, or if renters aren’t putting the trash into the dumpsters.

But Teegarden said either way, it’s the property’s responsibility to keep things clean.

“They sent out a violation back in April…and email to everyone going, ‘Oh, please stop dropping stuff off your balcony, leaving stuff whatever. If you’re caught doing it it’s a $100 violation because people complained about it, but then they haven’t done anything and it’s still continuing, so that $100 violation and that letter, that threat that you sent has done nothing and nothing is happening from it. If you’re going to do that and you’re going to say oh it’s a lease violation, then do something about it,” Teegarden said.

This afternoon someone was sent to Lassiter Mountain to clean up around the dumpsters.

Tenants there said they’re happy the trash is gone but can’t understand why it took so long for someone to finally come out.

Fox 6 reached out to the apartment complex for comment, but the number listed wasn’t working.

We also called the property’s management company, Signal Property Management, but our calls and text were not returned.

