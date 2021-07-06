Group wants ALDOT to reconsider some construction on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to expand Highway 280 at the end of the month.

That’s welcome news for some, but others said the changes will cause congestion in surrounding neighborhoods.

Signs are going up all around town from a group called Fight 280.

They’re hoping to stop ALDOT from widening parts of Highway 280 because they said the changes will cause increased congestion in certain areas.

But ALDOT said these changes are necessary to help with the flow of traffic.

Several signs along Highway 280 near Overton Road display messages from neighbors who anticipate problems with ALDOT’s plans to widen the road.

“Primarily like my concern is that they are going to end the merge lane which is obviously a safety hazard because it’s going to make that intersection much more dangerous.”

Braxton Goodrich with Fight 280, said some changes are unnecessary and may cause more congestion in the Knollwood, Cherokee, and Green Valley areas.

“It’s not a pressure point. I mean…if you drive on 280 right between, you know, Whole Foods and Lakeshore Drive, it moves pretty nice and pretty quick. It does not back up there. So, I feel like they are making this unsafe and they’re gonna add a lot of commute time to people and they’re not going to save anybody else any commute time. It’s basically…I don’t know why we’re doing this essentially,” Goodrich said.

Steve Walker with ALDOT said widening 280 to four lanes between Lakeshore and Pump House Road is a performance measure intended to improve traffic delays.

But he said he understands why some are concerned about the changes.

“Obviously, mitigation is needed for that. So, what’s gonna be done is the signalized intersection there at Overton will be timed such that there will be much more green time, approximately 40 seconds of green time that will allow all the people coming from Overton to make that turn right into westbound, so that is something that we understand is a concern and have made mitigations for that,” Walker said.

Work on Highway 280 is scheduled to start at the end of the month and will continue into the spring.

Walker said ALDOT hopes to have the project completed before the World Games start next year.

For now, Fight 280 and other concerned neighbors are joining together hoping to convince ALDOT to change its plans.

