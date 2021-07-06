First Alert for Scattered Showers and Storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day mostly dry. Temperatures are a little warmer this morning with many locations in the low to mid 70s. Areas north of I-20/59 are slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds in the southern half of the state moving northwards. We are watching a stalled front along the Gulf Coast that will move to the north later today. It will help bring in extra humidity and provide us higher rain chances this afternoon. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door. We’ll introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Storms that form today could produce locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will feel like it is in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight’s Forecast: Models are hinting we could see a wave of moisture spread in overnight giving us a good chance for showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain chance is up to 60% overnight with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It might be a rainy start to Wednesday morning, so make sure you tune in to Good Day Alabama for weather updates.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation of moisture moving into our area over the next couple of days. Rain chances are up to around 50-60% Wednesday through Friday as tropical moisture continues to move in from the south. Rain will be scattered over the next three days, so I am not seeing an organized threat for strong storms or non-stop rain. Best times to see rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. We will hold on to some scattered rain chances for the overnight hours too. I think our wettest days this week will likely occur tomorrow and into Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 80s as we finish out the short work week. Overnight lows will be near average with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will remain very muggy over the next five days as dew points stay in the low to mid 70s.Mosquito’s On the Increase: Plan for another surge of mosquitos over the next several days. Combination of cooler temperatures, higher cloud cover, and several rain chances will mean a surge of mosquitos. Make sure you dumb any standing water in your yard.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast is not looking like a washout by any means, but we will have the chance to see scattered storms form in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll likely end up partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this weekend with highs approaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain high which means the heat index could easily jump into the mid 90s this weekend. Rain chance on Saturday is down to 40%. We could see a slightly higher coverage for thunderstorms Sunday with a rain chance up to 50%. Just make sure you monitor your First Alert Weather App for details in case lightning or heavy rain is nearby. Potential Rainfall Totals: We are not looking at any significant heavy rain or flooding threats this week. Models are hinting that we could average around 1-3 inches of rainfall over the next seven days. We can never rule out isolated storms that could produce heavy rainfall rates in a short period of time. It would not surprise me if some locations record over 3″ of rain over the next seven days.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa has winds up to 60 mph and is now back over open water. Models are hinting that Elsa could slowly strengthen today as it approaches the west coast of Florida by tomorrow. We now have hurricane watches that were issued this morning along the west coast of Florida. A few models are showing a stronger storm as it moves over the warm ocean waters of the Gulf. Winds could approach 70 mph within the next 24 hours. Landfall will likely occur Wednesday afternoon as the storm begins to move to the northeast. It will likely impact parts of southeast Georgia and parts of the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday. It will then move back into the open waters of the Atlantic and move away from the United States by the end of the week. Elsa will not have any impacts on our weather, but it will result in a high rip current threat along the Gulf Coast. If you plan on visiting the Alabama Gulf beaches this week, I would avoid the water. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Tuesday.

