Dr. Fauci says vaccinated people should wear masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is good reason to mask up even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

The White House Chief Medical Adviser saying fully vaccinated Americans should “go the extra step” and wear masks when traveling to areas of the country with low vaccination rates.

Alabama still ranks among states with the lowest vaccination rate, and Dr. Fauci suggests that when you’re in an area with a high level of viral circulation, it’s wise to err on the side of caution and wear a mask even if you are vaccinated.

UAB Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Michael Saag, agrees with Dr. Fauci saying the vaccines themselves are highly effective at protecting people from COVID-19 and its variants, but the highly contagious Delta variant is circulating in Alabama, and even with a vaccine you could still become infected and bring it home to loved ones.

Dr. Saag said those who are unvaccinated are taking a huge risk, especially if they’re going out into large crowds without a facial covering.

He said that’s more reason to encourage mask wearing for everyone.

“Vaccinated or not, and you’re living in Alabama and you’re going out among a large number of people everyone should really be wearing a mask, and if you’re not vaccinated, for goodness sake get vaccinated// there’s no reset button, there’s no do over, this isn’t a video game, and when you go to the hospital and you need to be put on a ventilator you can’t avoid that at that point it’s too late,” Dr. Saag said.

Dr. Saag said he doesn’t believe the CDC will reinstate a mask mandate unless we start seeing a lot of vaccinated people getting sick and going into the hospital.

He said wearing a masks is basically insurance should you pick up the virus inadvertently.

