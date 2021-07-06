Birmingham City Council not ready for vote on COVID money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has delayed discussing how to spend millions of dollars in federal funds because of COVID saying more time is needed to decide how to spend the money.

Some council members want to spend the money as incentives to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. Others are looking at gun violence as a priority that needs to be fixed immediately.

There is about $50 million left of the first phase of the American Rescue Plan. Birmingham City Council President William Parker’s top priority is using some of the money for incentives for vaccinations.

“We are in a race against time to vaccinate as many people we can as quickly as we can. So we have to reach herd immunity by 70%,” Parker said.

But reaching a consensus will not be so easy. The head of the council’s public safety committee said gun violence should be a top priority over vaccine incentives.

“When you are talking about incentives and you say terms like lottery or raffles, giveaways, all sorts of things. I’m very hesitant,” Councilman Hunter Williams said.

Williams would like to see more invested in support groups dealing with gun violence or to help crime victims. All sides realize building a consensus will not be easy.

“My hope is we can address some of these larger big-ticket items that is very expensive to tackle with this funding,” Williams said.

Parker is optimistic that a compromise can be reached.

“The goal is to build a consensus and to make sure we improve the quality of life in all of our 99 neighborhoods throughout the city of Birmingham,” Parker said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office said his priorities are helping students, city workers, and getting small businesses back on their feet.

The mayor wants to see more help with community revitalization as well as public safety.

Wednesday is the deadline for various agencies, city departments, and people in the community to submit their list of things the money could be used for.

Parker hoped to go over the list and narrow it down. He would like to see a consensus, which he believes can happen, and vote on some projects between two to four weeks.

