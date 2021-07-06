B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was arrested for rape, among other charges, on Saturday, according to Chief Patrick Smith.

Smith says a complaint was issued on Friday, and Birmingham Police Special Victims’ Unit (SVU) along with Internal Affairs began an investigation. Allegations were made that Officer Matthew Wilcox engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was incapacitated and unable to consent, according to Smith.

Detectives were able to obtain enough information for a search warrant on Wilcox’s residence.

Smith says the search uncovered illegal narcotics, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Wilcox was immediately relieved of his duties and questioned by investigators.

Following questioning, Smith says Wilcox was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith says Wilcox resigned on Tuesday.

Wilcox is being held in the Birmingham City Jail on $25,000 bond.

Smith says police have reason to believe there are other victims of Wilcox, and to please come forward with information about him.

During the investigation, police found that Wilcox used at least two popular dating sites and met with multiple women.

If you have additional information about Wilcox, please call Birmingham SVU at 205-297-8413.

Wilcox has been with the Birmingham Police Department since October 2019. He transferred from UAB Police, where he served for nine years.

