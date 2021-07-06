LawCall
Alabama’s COVID Emergency Health Order expires Tuesday night

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey(Source: Governor's Office/Twitter)
By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday night at midnight, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s emergency health order related to the COVID-19 pandemic expires.

All restrictions will go away except for those mandated by the federal government. Health leaders across the state say while the health order may be ending, the threat from the pandemic is far from over.

The Safer at Home Order handed down 16 months ago gave Gov. Ivey the authority to take steps to restrict businesses and agencies to prevent the spread of the virus with other health orders.

Many opposed the restrictions such as closing businesses and wearing face masks.

“This is not over as long as we have the number of COVID cases we have and persons hospitalized. People are dying. People are dying,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

While Alabama has more than 30% of the population fully vaccinated, the low number is still a concern for health leaders not having more people getting the COVID vaccine shots. If you are unvaccinated, you are still being urged to be cautious.

The ADPH risk map showed an increase to 21 counties with a ‘very high risk’ of spread.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker hoped Gov. Ivey would reconsider the expiration, but she indicated she will not. She is urging Alabamians to get vaccinated, and if not, take the appropriate safety steps.

