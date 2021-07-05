Woman killed in Birmingham after crashing into construction equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman was killed Friday afternoon when her car left the road and hit construction equipment parked on the side of the road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Valencia Renea Leslie was traveling west on Finley Boulevard when her vehicle left the road and hit the equipment.

Birmingham police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.