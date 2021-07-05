LawCall
Woman killed in Birmingham after crashing into construction equipment

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Valencia Renea Leslie
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman was killed Friday afternoon when her car left the road and hit construction equipment parked on the side of the road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Valencia Renea Leslie was traveling west on Finley Boulevard when her vehicle left the road and hit the equipment.

Birmingham police are investigating the crash.

