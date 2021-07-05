UAB study shows fried foods may increase risk for sudden cardiac death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is releasing new data that links certain foods to cardiovascular disease and sudden cardiac death.

“Diet is important and it is a modifiable risk factor for disease,” Lead author on the study, UAB’s Dr. James Shikany said. “It’s something we have control over.”

The latest observational study linking diet to sudden cardiac death follows two types of eating habits; the southern diet, full fried and processed foods, and the Mediterranean diet, full of fish and vegetables.

“Added fats, fried foods, processed meats, sugar sweetened beverages, things like that, those people had somewhat of a higher risk of experiencing sudden cardiac death,” Dr. Shikany said.

Dr. Shikany said they had hundreds of cases of sudden cardiac death, mainly linking to people who ate fried and processed foods. He said those following the Mediterranean diet are at less risk.

“I think this is just further evidence for people to take a closer look at their diets and maybe make some changes,” he said.

But, Dr. Shikany doesn’t recommend changing your diet all at once.

“I usually suggest to people if they are interested in making changes, to do them gradually,” he said. “Making small changes over time. Maybe not eating meat everyday. Maybe cutting down to three or four days a week. Maybe not drinking sugar sweet beverages every day, but cutting back.”

Sudden cardiac death is linked to heart attacks, heart disease, and blocked arteries.

“Any changes you can make from this point forward are beneficial,” Shikany said. “People shouldn’t look at it as ‘oh well I’ve been consuming this diet for 20 years, what’s another year or two going to hurt.’”

The study found sudden cardiac death in mainly older people, but Dr. Shikany said it can develop overtime.

“It starts developing actually very early in life, so I don’t think it is ever to early to pay attention to diet and activity.”

