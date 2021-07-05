LawCall
Man killed when vehicle hit by freight train

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Marquis Demetruis Cottingham of Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Marquis Demetruis Cottingham of Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed early in the morning on July 4 when he drove around railroad crossing arms, trying to cross the tracks ahead of a train.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Marquis Demetruis Cottingham of Birmingham. He was 39.

The accident happened around 2:11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue SW.

Birmingham police are investigating.

