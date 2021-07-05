Man killed when vehicle hit by freight train

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed early in the morning on July 4 when he drove around railroad crossing arms, trying to cross the tracks ahead of a train.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Marquis Demetruis Cottingham of Birmingham. He was 39.

The accident happened around 2:11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue SW.

Birmingham police are investigating.

