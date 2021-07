FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Fultondale Police, a man was shot and killed Sunday morning during a home invasion.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bayberry Lane in Oaks Trailer Park.

No word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

