Man dead after shootout with police in Weaver

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead after a shootout with police Saturday night in Weaver, Al.

The incident happened sometime after 6:38 p.m. after Weaver police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 400 block of Baily Rd.

The first officer who arrived at the scene made visual contact with a male at a carport door of the residence. Police say the man raised a shouldered firearm towards the officer and the two began exchanging gunfire.

During the shootout, officers say the man stated that he did not intend to come out alive.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including, Anniston police, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford Police Department.

When tactical teams were able to enter the residence, they found 53year-old Ricardo E. Caraballosa dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Several of the shots struck neighboring homes and vehicles, but thankfully no officers were injured.

