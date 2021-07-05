FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms south of I-20 Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful and relaxing Independence Day! We are starting off the morning with very pleasant conditions. Temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday morning, but it feels nice. Most spots are in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures remain five to seven degrees below average for this time of the year. There’s a chance we could see some patchy fog this morning through 9 a.m., but I am not expecting any major issues on the roads. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. We have a stalled front along the Gulf Coast that is producing cloud cover and scattered showers and storms this morning. The stalled front will begin to lift to the north later today and could produce a few isolated storms this evening in some our far southern counties like Greene, Hale, Sumter, Chilton, Coosa, and Clay counties. Plan for a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph will help to increase our humidity levels as we go into the afternoon hours. It’ll be a hot day with heat index values climbing into the mid 90s. Remember to go indoors when you hear thunder roar. Best chance to see a stray shower or storm south of I-20 today will be around 3 PM - 9 PM. We should stay mostly dry and quiet tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Plan for a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 90s. (WBRC)

First Alert for Increasing Storm Chances: Tomorrow will provide us a better coverage of showers and storms across all of Central Alabama. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely see more cloud cover tomorrow which should prevent us from seeing temperatures return into the 90s. Plan for high temperatures tomorrow to climb into the mid 80s. We’ll introduce a 50% chance for scattered storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few storms that form could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the higher rain chances expected for the middle and end of the week. Rain chances look to go up around 50-60% Wednesday through Friday as southerly flow increases our humidity levels. With higher rain chances and mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures will trend several degrees below average with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll remain muggy so it will feel several degrees warmer. Storms that form this week could become strong, but the severe threat appears low. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2″ over the next five to seven days. We could see higher rainfall totals in isolated spots. We’ll monitoring the potential to see flooding, but it appears low at this point in time.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking like your typical summertime forecast with heat, humidity, and a chance for afternoon storms. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend with rain chances around 40-60%. Sunday could provide us a higher chance to see scattered showers and storms. Just make sure you monitor our weather app for weather notifications if you plan on being outdoors this weekend.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa remains a tropical storm this morning with sustained winds up to 65 mph. It will move through central Cuba today and possibly weaken a little. It will then emerge back into the Gulf of Mexico and make its way into the west coast of Florida by Tuesday and Wednesday. National Hurricane Center keeps Elsa as a tropical storm over the next five days. Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for the west coast of Florida. Elsa will curve to the northeast and impact parts of southeast Georgia and along the Carolina coastline before finally moving out into the open waters of the Atlantic Friday. Elsa will thankfully have very little impact on our weather over the next three days. It will provide a higher rip current threat along the Gulf Coast even if it isn’t impacting the Florida Panhandle or the Alabama Gulf Coast directly. Plan for a high rip current threat to continue for most of the week if you plan on going to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

