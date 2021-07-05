Deputies find body in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the body that was found in the Tennesee River on Monday.

MCSO said the body was found by a kayaker near Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs. Cheif deputy host and the coroner are on the scene of the incident. This is an active investigation, according to deputies.

[Update] a body has been located in the Tennessee River near Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs. Investigators, Chief Deputy Host and Coroner are on scene. This is an active death investigation. pic.twitter.com/WOAGKuw1sm — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) July 5, 2021

