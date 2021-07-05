LawCall
Deputies find body in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the body that was found in the Tennesee River on Monday.

MCSO said the body was found by a kayaker near Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs. Cheif deputy host and the coroner are on the scene of the incident. This is an active investigation, according to deputies.

Stick with WAFF 48 News as this story develops.

