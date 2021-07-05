LawCall
BPD: 15-year-old girl shot on 1st Ave. South Sunday night

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an assault investigation after a 15-year-old girl was shot on July 4.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday around 10:15 p.m. South Precinct officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Avenue South on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the teen had been struck by gunfire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel transported the victim to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is currently listed in stable condition. The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect began firing shots in an alleyway before fleeing the scene on foot. No one is in custody at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating. If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

