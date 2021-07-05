Birmingham Council President pushing for more vaccine incentives with federal dollars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Council President, William Parker, said the council will be discussing the next steps for the City’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Special-Called Committee of the whole meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6th.

Birmingham received $141 million American Rescue Plan Act, with the first installment totaling roughly $70.8 million.

Parker said the funds can be used for public and mental health improvements, vaccine programs, unemployment and small businesses or non profit assistance.

He said he will be pushing for more vaccine programs in the city. He said that there could be more vaccine incentives, like free concert tickets, but that a vaccine sweepstakes is also still on the table.

Back in June, Parker made a 13 million dollar request for the sweepstakes, but he said he is willing to ask for less money if council approves.

“I’m willing to adjust in order to get the incentive program moving as quickly as we possibly can,” Parker said. “We are in a race against time, so we are going to be working throughout the weekend and early next week to be able to provide additional vaccine incentives.”

Parker said in June, the Council voted to accept the funds and are now working on ways to utilize the money.

