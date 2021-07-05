LawCall
Alabama law enforcement helps stranded, autistic man get home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and deputies throughout Alabama are teaming up to help a 23-year-old man return home to Indianapolis.

Willinaus Bolin, who has autism, was on his way to Florida with a group of people when they pushed him out of their car. They then robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery.

When officers found him they realized he had no way of being picked up, and began his city-to-city journey back home.

Bolin’s mother was contacted but is diabetic and disabled. His father was killed during 9/11.

At last word, Morgan County deputies had him and were assisting in his journey back to Indiana. Along with them, Vestavia Hill Police Department, Fultondale Police Department, Cullman Sheriff’s Office and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with Bolin’s journey home.

Deputies find body in Tennessee River near Johnson Landing
Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, sentenced to 10 years in prison
