2 men shot in St. Clair Co.

Two men were shot in St. Clair County Sunday
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A double shooting that injured two men Sunday is under investigation in St. Clair County.

Officers from Pell City and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 600 block of Broken Angle Road on a person shot.

Mekhi Ravohyn Sanders, 18, had been shot twice in his lower body. He told authorities he had been shot on Blue Cut Road.

Officers went to Blue Cut Road to look for evidence and found Kaderius Jureginald Taylor, 21, of Birmingham in the 1100 block of Blue Hole Road in Pell City.

Authorities say his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Officers believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Pell City Police Department at (205) 884-3334.

