2 killed in Pickens Co. crash, 3 others injured

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed on July 4 in a two-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

The crash happened on Alabama 159 near the four mile marker.

One of the victims has been identified as Gary Randall Carver of Gordo. He was 59. The other victim was a teenager from Northport who was a passenger.

Troopers say the crash happened when a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Carver collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a teenager.

The driver of the Chevrolet and two other teen passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

