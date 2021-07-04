LawCall
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Medical Center is showing off their tiny little firecrackers and these little ones are certainly worth celebrating.

These babies are awaiting their own “Independence Day” from the neonatal intensive care unit and but in the meantime they’re displaying a little patriotism for their first 4th of July.

Thank you to the men and women who look after these precious gifts everyday!

