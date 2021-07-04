FIRST ALERT: A sunny, warm 4th of July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A large ridge of high pressure and an accompanying northerly wind flow is bringing pleasant early morning temperatures followed by warming conditions in the afternoon with limited clouds and precipitation chances through Monday. More of the moisture remains concentrated to the south, south of a weakening front which is where the rain chances linger especially along The Gulf Coast.

Winds will begin shifting later today becoming more east then southeasterly allowing for a return flow of moisture and at least a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm over South Alabama. Although, humidity value will remain lower afternoon highs will be around 90 both today and tomorrow.

The long-range forecast, of course, is dependent on the eventual track of Tropical Storm Elsa. At the moment, the official track from The National Hurricane Center keeps the storm east of Alabama. Still, as the boundary moves north as a warm front rain chances will increase late Monday over South Alabama with rain chances returning area wide Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then an upper level system will move toward the Southeast Thursday and Friday interacting with the increasing moisture and bringing a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Meanwhile, Elsa has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm although some slight re-strengthening could occur by this afternoon as the storm approaches the south-central coast of Cuba. As Elsa reemerges into the Florida Straits, there is an increasing risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula, and a Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for portions of the Florida Keys.

This risk will spread northward along the Florida Peninsula through Wednesday and reach the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday, however, according to The National Hurricane Center, uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba.

Interests elsewhere in Florida and along the Southeast U.S. Coast should monitor Elsa’s progress and updates to the forecast.

